Exclusive: Official render of the upcoming Motorola Razr foldable smartphone

Motorola is preparing to unveil its latest foldable smartphone under the Razr brand, and it will be the successor to the current Razr 40 Ultra/ Plus models.

Today, we have an exclusive render of this upcoming device, which features a sleek design and a flexible screen that can fold in half. As you can notice from the render above, the device will look largely like the existing Razr models, and it will be available in a contemporary classic grey color.

The phone is expected to have improved performance and battery life compared to its predecessors, thanks to the new Qualcomm Snapdragon processor.

This device is internally codenamed Glory and has the official model number XT-2453-3, according to sources familiar with the matter. The phone will be available in the US through Verizon Wireless, one of Motorola’s long-term partners, under the Razr+ branding.

Motorola, a unit of Lenovo Group Ltd., has been trying to revive its Razr brand, which was popular in the early 2000s for its iconic flip phones. The company launched its first foldable smartphone, the Razr 40, in 2020, followed by the Razr 40 Ultra and Razr 40 Plus in 2021.

The foldable smartphone market is still nascent, but has attracted several players, including Samsung Electronics Co., Huawei Technologies Co. and Xiaomi Corp. Motorola hopes to differentiate itself with its unique design and user experience.

The company has not announced the official launch date or price of the Razr+, but sources said it could be unveiled in the first half of 2024.