[EXCLUSIVE] Moto G Power 5G 2024 official colors revealed in Orchid Tint, Outer Space

It’s been a while since we last heard about Motorola’s Moto G Power 5G smartphones, but now, we have an exclusive look into its render videos of how these smartphones look in their official colors.

Moto G Power 5G (2024) comes in two colors: “Orchid Tint” and “Outer Space,” as our sources reveal. The leaked videos also reveal that the phone will be supported by a 30W fast charging and has a solid 1200X1600 FHD+ display.

Take a look at some of the pictures here:

Outer Space (left), Orchid Tint (right)

But what’s inside it? Let’s talk specifications, although these smartphones look visibly similar to their predecessors. A previous leak (via MySmartPrice) reveals that the phone has a 6.7-inch flat display, measuring around 167.3 x 76.4 x 8.5mm, and has a dual-camera setup. Details of processors, GPUs, storage, features, and others remain under wrap.

With its predecessor (Moto G Power (2023)) boasting an octa-core processor, 6GB RAM, 256GB internal storage, a triple-camera system, and a hefty 5,000 mAh battery with 15W fast charging, expectations are high for the Moto G Power 5G 2024 to pack an even bigger punch.

At that time, it was launched with a $299 price tag, so we’re expecting almost the same treatment for the 2024 smartphone.

Are you looking forward to the launch? Let us know in the comments!