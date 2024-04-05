Excel for the web now allows you to share links to Sheet views with others

Microsoft today announced a new feature in Excel for the web that will allow users to share links to existing or new Sheet views with others. A Sheet view generally captures a subset of a workbook’s contents, with this new feature, you can more easily collaborate on large workbooks.

Here’s how the feature works:

Click the View tab, and then either click the Sheet View arrow and select an existing view in the list, or create a new sheet view. In the Sheet view, right-click any cell or the sheet tab that contains the content you want to share, and then select Copy Link To Sheet View. In the Link to Sheet message that appears, click the Close button. Share the copied link with others in the way you want (e.g., in an email message, in a Teams chat,…), or keep and use it as reference link.

This new feature is now available to to all Excel for the web users. This time-saving update from Microsoft means that users of Excel for the web can say goodbye to tedious explanations or the risk of misinterpreting which parts of a workbook are under discussion. With shareable Sheet views, everyone stays on the same page, boosting efficiency and project success.