Microsoft is reporting that some users of the Outlook desktop mail app are having difficulty viewing the content of email sent to them.

DownDetector shows a big spike in users reporting issues.

The issue has been ongoing for the last 3 hours, and Microsoft is analyzing recent updates to the environment and the associated code to isolate the cause of the problem. The issue is being tracked under incident code EX255650.

Work Around

Microsoft reports that affected users can usually view their emails in Outlook on the Web or the mobile web client.

