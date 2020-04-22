Former Sony designer Chris Granell has claimed that the power of the Xbox Series X has caught the PlayStation developers off guard.

Speaking on the Dealer Gaming podcast, thanks Pure Xbox, Granell exaggerated on his previous claims that the power difference between Xbox Series X and PlayStation 5 is “quite staggering”.

“they didn’t really kind of appreciate what Xbox were going to try and do in terms of this kind of power narrative”

“You know, it was [a phrase] that developers that I’ve been speaking to utilised, some said “significant”, [some said] “staggering” – there were all different types of wording used, but there was kind of an overwhelming difference that the machine that Microsoft had put together is a beast compared to what Sony have put together,” Granell told the podcast.

The ex-Sony developer claims that Sony doesn’t appreciate Xbox’s push to give gamers the most powerful console they can get at this moment in time. Instead, he claims that Sony have “rested on their laurels” due to their increased “market share” this generation.

“I think Sony have kind of rested on their laurels a little bit,” Granell said. “You know, they’ve got this massive kind of market share and lead, and they’ve done a bit of a PS3… not that bad in terms of hardware and complications and things like that, but just a little bit of – they didn’t really kind of appreciate what Xbox were going to try and do in terms of this kind of power narrative.”

