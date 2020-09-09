Rare has revealed new Everwild concept art, giving us a more detailed look at the world and creatures of the next-gen Xbox game.

Posted on the developer’s official YouTube channel, the new Everwild Eternals trailer goes more in-depth into the themes, locations, characters and creatures that were revealed during the Xbox Games Showcase.

Check out some of the concept art below:

Gallery

The trailer is commentated by Executive Producer Louise O’Connor and Art Director Ryan Stevenson. In the twelve-minute video, Rare reveals that the mission of the upcoming game is to protect the world from a locust-like plague that is infecting the game’s luscious environments.

Check out the trailer below:

Everwild is currently in development for Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and PC. The game will launch Day One on Xbox Game Pass and Project xCloud.