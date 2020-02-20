Roll up, roll up, it’s time for your weekly dose of freebies from the Epic Games Store, as Faeria and Assassin’s Creed Syndicate go free for the week!

If you’re new to the ‘free games from Epic’ articles, here’s a little rundown of how this works. If you’re a regular then hello again and feel free (pun not intended) to skip this bit!

In order to claim your free games, you’ll need an Epic Games account, which is free to sign up for and has 2FA available if you want to be extra secure. You will eventually need to download the Epic Games Launcher to play your games, which is also free to download.

Uou can download the launcher whenever you feel like it, as you can always claim Epic’s weekly offer through either your browser and the launcher. No payment information is required at any stage.

With its unique living board, Faeria will challenge you with truly strategic card battles. Craft your deck, shape the battlefield, and fight for victory! A strategy game like no other. Build exciting decks and shape the battlefield as you fight epic battles. Raise mountains, build forests, fill lakes, or harness the sands of the deserts. You choose your own path to victory. Earn your collection through our simple and affordable DLC-based business model. Experience a card game without expensive micro-transactions. Whether through solo campaigns, draft mode, or PVP, all cards are earned through simply playing the game! Enjoy 100+ hours of solo content, co-operative missions, and puzzles! Explore a vast array of challenges that reward you in return. Journey through the Oversky and defeat devious World Bosses – or even play enemy AI in draft mode!

You can get Faeria for yourself by following the link here or by searching “Faeria” on the Epic Games Store.

As Jacob Frye, a young and reckless Assassin, use your skills to help those trampled by the march of progress. Travel the city at the height of the Industrial Revolution and meet iconic historical figures. From Westminster to Whitechapel, you will come across Darwin, Dickens, Queen Victoria… and many more. As a gang leader, strengthen your stronghold and rally rival gang members to your cause, in order to take back the capital from the Templars’ hold.

Only the standard version of Assassin’s Creed Syndicate is free on the Epic Games Store but, with the money you’re saving, you could potentially treat yourself to the Season Pass (priced at £25.99) instead.

As before, you can get Assassin’s Creed Syndicate by following the link here or searching for it in your browser or the Epic Launcher.

Both games will be free until February 27th at 4pm GMT, when they’ll both return to their usual price and exploration game InnerSpace will be offered up for free instead. Make sure you check back in next Thursday to see what Epic’s offering after InnerSpace. Happy gaming!