The Epic Games platform is set to continue evolving and expanding with its latest acquisition, ArtStation.

ArtStation, in case this is the first time hearing about it, is a website that primarily hosts artists portfolios, with plenty of tools inside for developing artistry skills and finding jobs with those honed skills.

In a move to celebrate the acquisition, lectures and tutorials in ArtStation’s learning section have been made free until the end of the year, which is an undeniably valuable resource to artists.

“ArtStation will continue to operate as an independently branded platform while collaborating closely with the Unreal Engine team.” Epic Games writes in their post announcing the acquisition.

The post continued by detailing some of the benefits Epic sees from this acquisition, “by joining forces, the ArtStation and Unreal Engine teams will be able to empower the creative community with expanded tools, resources, and connections.”

The acquisition also sees a reduction in fees on ArtStation’s Marketplace down from 30% to 12%, which brings it in line with the rest of the Epic Games Store revenue split.

ArtStation is joining the @EpicGames family! Together, we will continue to expand the ArtStation community and empower creators around the world. More here: https://t.co/7nhSGeokzs pic.twitter.com/GWB4UcsT4g — ArtStation.com (@ArtStationHQ) April 30, 2021

Epic Games is no stranger to not just selling games, with a variety of software now available on their storefront, including another storefront entirely, so it’s not entirely out of the blue that they’ve made this move.

With this being a unique move that Epic Games has made, it’s unclear what their end goals might be for ArtStation, and how it might affect Epic Games’ products, if it does at all, hopefully however it’s used, it should help empower creators as they’re hoping.