It’s the second-to-last day of Epic’s 12 Free Games event and the penultimate free offering from Epic for this year is first-person puzzle game The Talos Principle.

An Epic Games account is required to pick up The Talos Principle. You don’t need to give any payment information to Epic, either.

As if awakening from a deep sleep, you find yourself in a strange, contradictory world of ancient ruins and advanced technology. Tasked by your creator with solving a series of increasingly complex puzzles, you must decide whether to have faith or to ask the difficult questions: Who are you? What is your purpose? And what are you going to do about it?

The Talos Principle will be free until 4pm GMT on the 30th of December. You can get it for yourself by following the link here.

Tomorrow marks the last day of both 2019 and the 12 Days of Free Games event, so make sure to check back in to see whether Epic’s last free offering will end the year on a high note.

Along with the free games, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is live and offering up $10 (or the equivalent is in your local currency) coupons for all buyers.

The Epic Holiday Sale ends on January 1st, so make sure you get your last minute game shopping in before then.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming!