The last day of of Epic’s 12 Free Games event is upon us and the twelfth game of the event to go free is the eerie Hello Neighbor.

Hello Neighbor is a game about breaking into your neighbour’s house to try and work out just what that guy’s deal was. You can’t use the same technique twice, though – your neighbour always knows what you’re up to.

As always, you can claim your free game either through your browser or through the Epic Games Launcher. An Epic Games account is required to claim your game, no payment information is required, and you need the Launcher to play.

Hello Neighbor is a stealth horror game about sneaking into your neighbor’s house to figure out what horrible secrets he’s hiding in the basement. You play against an advanced AI that learns from your every move. Really enjoying climbing through that backyard window? Expect a bear trap there. Sneaking through the front door? There’ll be cameras there soon. Trying to escape? The Neighbor will find a shortcut and catch you.

Hello Neighbor will be free until 4pm GMT on December 31st. You can pick it up by following the link here.

While the 12 Days of Free Games event is seemingly over, Epic appears to be teasing yet another free game to come tomorrow. There’s a very high chance that it may be Yooka-Laylee and the Impossible Lair, so make sure you check in tomorrow at 4pm GMT to see if that’s right!

As a reminder, the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 is still ongoing and you can still claim your free $10 coupon to spend on the Epic Games Store.

The Epic Holiday Sale ends on January 1st, so make sure you get your last minute game shopping in before then.

In order to claim your $10 coupon, all you need to do is:

Head over to this page on the official Epic Games website.

Sign into your Epic Games account.

Click the button on the page to claim your free coupon!

Alternatively, you can purchase something from the Epic Games Store or just pick up the current free game offering and you’ll automatically receive a coupon.

Your coupon will be applied automatically at the checkout next time you purchase any eligible game of $14.99 or above. All coupons expire on May 1st, 2020, 2:59am EST.

Throughout the entire Holiday Sale, you’ll receive yet another $10 coupon each time you make an eligible purchase.

Note: Multiple coupons cannot be used on one purchase. You’ll only receive one coupon per eligible transaction, too.

For more information, head on over to the Epic Holiday Sale 2019 page and scroll down until you hit the FAQs. Happy gaming and thanks for reading!