Elon Musk's Neuralink to work on "Blindsight," which will restore vision for born blinds

Neuralink, the brain-computer interface company co-founded by Elon Musk, has announced two major developments. First, they revealed their next product after Telepathy – “Blindsight,” which they think can restore vision for those born blind. Second, they introduced the world to Noland Arbaugh, the first human to receive a Neuralink implant.

Arbaugh, a 29-year-old paralyzed from a diving accident, demonstrated in a livestream how he can control a cursor and play games using only his thoughts.

Neuralink’s implant translates brain signals into commands for external devices. While details are scarce, the company assures continued updates and emphasizes the safety of the procedure. Arbaugh himself downplayed any concerns, highlighting the ease of surgery and lack of cognitive issues.

This news comes amidst criticism regarding the trial’s transparency. Concerns include limited information available, lack of registration on ClinicalTrials.gov, and questions about animal treatment during research.

Neuralink isn’t alone in the race for BCI (Brain-Computer Interface) technology. Synchron, a competitor, has already implanted their device in humans and shown positive results.

StabilityAI is also working on something similar but not so similar. StabilityAI’s MindEye is a new approach for reconstructing and retrieving images directly from fMRI brain activity. This means just thinking about it, and the genAI will turn your thoughts into a picture. The only difference, and a major one, is that you’ll have to be in an MRI machine for brain scans.

Despite some challenges, Arbaugh’s experience signifies a significant step forward for Neuralink. The ability to control external devices using thought offers immense potential for those with paralysis, and the promise of vision restoration through Blindsight opens exciting possibilities for the future.