Twitter’s new owner, Elon Musk, apparently thinks he can quintuple Twitter’s revenue by 2028, which would be quite some feat.

According to a new report from The New York Times, Elon Musk has lofty ambitions for Twitter’s profits, as he’s supposedly claiming to investors, in a new pitch deck, that he’ll be able to quintuple Twitter’s earnings over the next six years, despite his plans to rely less on traditional advertising.

With less than fifty percent of Twitter’s profits planned to be coming from traditional advertising in the next eight years, Musk is reportedly expecting a huge rise in the adoption of Twitter’s paid Twitter Blue subscription, which currently retails for $3 a month. By 2028, Musk is expecting nearly $10 billion a year from Twitter Blue alone, double what Twitter is currently making.

Alongside an unfathomable and meteoric rise in the popularity of Twitter Blue, Musk is also projecting phenomenal growth for the social media app itself, with user numbers expected to somehow more than quadruple by 2028, soaring from roughly 217 million users to 931 million.

Once he finally becomes the official owner of Twitter, Elon Musk is also planning to launch a new mysterious subscription service within the app, currently only known as “X”. In The New York Times’ report, it’s suggested that this service could be an ad-free version of Twitter, however, there’s no indication how much that might cost.