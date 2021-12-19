If you are two years into a pandemic and still believe COVID-19 is a hoax you are probably not the sharpest tool in the box, which likely explains why anti-vax and anti-lock down protestors attacked the Apple Store in London.

The protestors were shouting “Shame on you”, with the protests believed to be directed at Bill Gates, who has been a leading advocate and funder of COVID-19 vaccine development.

Amusingly the Microsoft Store is quite close to the Apple Store, but presumably, the 9-year-old new Microsoft logo was enough to fool the protestors. They are presumably also not aware that Bill Gates is no longer the CEO of Microsoft, having retired in 2008.

