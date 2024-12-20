Edge's sleeping tabs feature saved 7 trillion megabytes of PC memory in 2024, Microsoft says

Read our disclosure page to find out how can you help MSPoweruser sustain the editorial team Read more

Microsoft says that the sleeping tabs feature on Edge, its popular browser, has helped folks save a whopping 7 trillion MB of PC memory in the whole of 2024. That’s about 7 million in terabytes (TB).

In recently shared end-of-the-year statistics, the Redmond tech giant also boasts that Edge has prevented over 1.8 billion trackers on mobile, protected 7.3 billion passwords monthly with Password Monitory, and blocked at least 1.4 billion phishing and malware attacks throughout the year.

“We always enjoy looking back at how you used Edge, but we are even more excited to start another brand-new year together,” Microsoft says.

Microsoft Edge’s sleeping tab arrived a while ago.

The feature can help you save memory and CPU by putting inactive tabs to sleep after a set time. It uses Chromium’s freezing technology, and you can even quickly reactivate these tabs. It’s different from when you discard a tab because exiting and opening back and forth actually consumes more resources than putting it to sleep.

Elsewhere in the end-of-the-year statistic, Microsoft also reveals a few interesting tidbits on how we use the browser, although some of these numbers aren’t exactly up to date.

Microsoft said that Edge had facilitated over 10 billion AI chats with Copilot, translated 38 billion characters, and enabled the sharing of 46 million files via Drop. The browser has also helped users save an average of $400 (yeah, not that much isn’t it) every year when shopping.