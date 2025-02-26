Edge will soon launch Copilot pane automatically when you open the browser

A few new changes have been spotted in Edge Canary

Microsoft’s heavy push in AI continues as the Redmond tech giant is getting more serious about launching the Copilot pane automatically when you open the Edge browser.

As software digger @Leopeva64 on X spotted, Microsoft Edge Canary now includes an option to automatically open the Copilot pane in new tabs. But, the pane will hide if the user opens a favorite or switches to another tab.

The new OPTION to allow the Copilot pane to automatically open in new tabs now works in Edge Canary; the pane will hide again if you open one of your favorites or switch to another tab:https://t.co/mf3D176pk4

The Redmond company has been testing changes here and there for this to happen.

Earlier this month, Microsoft introduced a new option to automatically open the Copilot pane with each new tab, though, at that time, it was not fully functional yet. It no longer opens the Copilot pane automatically when hovering over the button, as you must now click to open it.

The company has also added a new “Share” button for Copilot on Edge, which lets you create shareable links for AI chats, and machine-learning-powered autofill for Edge on Android.

And for Windows 11, Microsoft has plans to make Copilot auto-start when you log into your PC or laptop. A recent Copilot update for Windows Insiders (v. 1.25014.121.0) confirms this, as spotted by @phantomofearth on X earlier this month.

Still, you can enable or disable the feature through Copilot settings, a prompt, or the system’s startup settings.