Microsoft has released new Edge Dev build for Insiders. The latest Edge Dev update comes with several new features and changes and takes the browser version to 102.0.1245.3. The update also focuses on fixing bugs and improving some features.

Below is everything that’s new in the latest Dev build.

Support for custom IE mode in Settings

Now you can add passwords directly in the Settings

Support for XCloud clarity boost by default

Support for a management policy from Chromium

The update includes fixes and improvements, which you can check out below.

However, the update also includes several bugs that may cause you trouble, so be aware of that. You can see the list of known issues below.

Microsoft has also said it will release Edge version 103 builds to Dev Channel Insiders soon, but there may be one or two more small patches to version 102. The company hasn’t clarified when version 103 will go live.

Meanwhile, if you want to check all these new features and don’t have Edge Dev installed, you can get it here from the Official Microsoft website.