In a turn of events that nobody saw coming, Capcom has announced that DuckTales: Remastered is back on digital storefronts after being delisted in August 2019.

The game was originally pulled from all available platforms last year, with Capcom reassuring players that everyone who already owned the game would be able to keep playing it. However, Capcom never provided a reason for DuckTales: Remastered being made to fly the coop.

Regardless, DuckTales: Remastered is now back and ready for purchase on PlayStation 3, Xbox 360, Xbox One (thanks to the Backward Compatibility program), Wii U, and Steam.

As per Capcom’s official blog post: