Dragon Quest celebrated its 35th anniversary with a celebratory livestream earlier today, which saw the announcement of the series latest main entry, Dragon Quest 12.

Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate made its debut with a remarkably short teaser trailer (at 57:45), just announcing the name of the title to the excited fans in the livestream, so we don’t have much in the way of details just yet.

What little we do know, from series creator Yuji Horii speaking after the teaser, is that Dragon Quest 12: The Flames of Fate is more of a “Dragon Quest for adults” which will be darker than the past games.

We also know that the game will incorporate player choice in some regard, and that command battle will also be changing in this latest release, with Horii saying “we’re going to change it completely,” through the streams translator.

There’s no word on just when Dragon Quest 12 is planned to release, but when it does, Square Enix will be publishing it worldwide.

Throughout the stream, a series of other Dragon Quest titles were also announced, which were: Dragon Quest Treasures, a Dragon Quest III remake, a Dragon Quest X expansion, an offline version of Dragon Quest X, and Dragon Quest Keshikeshi, so fans have a whole lot of Dragon Quest to look forward to!