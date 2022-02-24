For the fanatics of the successful series, today – February 24 – is a special day with the arrival of Dragon Ball FighterZ.

The 2D game developed by Arc System Works and published by Bandai Namco Entertainment makes things exciting for Dragon Ball fans. It lets the players pick their team members from a considerable selection of characters in the game, including Goku, Vegeta, Gohan, Frieza, Cell, and many more. As a plus, Dragon Ball FighterZ will also immerse the characters into conversations and special cut-scenes to recreate some momentous moments of the series. And although this feature is just available on specific character combinations, it can make the game more nostalgic to gamers who grew up watching the series.

It also sports improved anime graphics and gameplay. Players will enjoy its dynamic 3vs3 tag/support system, allowing them to use and customize their fighting styles through tag-team attack combos. For gamers who want to excel in all battles, however, Practice modes offer a wide variety of tools that can help them master advanced fighting techniques and the other basics of the game.

“I recommend you learn to use and defend against the Super Dash,” writes John Liao, Bandai Namco Digital Marketing Specialist. “This technique, useable by nearly all characters, will let you track, seek, and attack your opponent while being invincible to ki blasts (extremely powerful). But there’s a simple answer to defend against this attack: Crouch + Heavy Attack; otherwise known as 2H to the seasoned player. Time it properly and you’ll turn the tables on your opponent.”