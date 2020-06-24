Download Zoom app on Windows 10 for easy-to-use and free video conferencing

There are several video conferencing solutions on the market, but Zoom has become the go-to choice for hundreds of millions of users worldwide. Thanks to its unparalleled usability (easy to start, join, and collaborate across any device), users quickly adopted it over other competing services. Also with Zoom free plan, you can host up to 100 participants, enjoy unlimited 1 to 1 meetings, 40 mins limit on group meetings and unlimited number of meetings. You can use Zoom on Windows 10 PCs through the official Zoom Meetings client app. The Zoom app is available as a free download here.

After installing the Zoom app, launch the app and, click Join a Meeting to join a meeting without signing in. If you want to log in and start or schedule your own meeting, click Sign In.

Once you join a meeting, you can access the meeting controls located at the bottom of the window. If it is not appearing, move your mouse in the Zoom window to display meeting controls.

Once you sign-in, the following Home screen will appear with several options.

New Meeting : Start an instant meeting. Click the downwards arrow to enable video or use your personal meeting ID (PMI) for instant meetings.

: Start an instant meeting. Click the downwards arrow to enable video or use your personal meeting ID (PMI) for instant meetings. Join : Join a meeting that is in progress.

: Join a meeting that is in progress. Schedule : Set up a future meeting.

: Set up a future meeting. Share Screen : Share your screen in a Zoom Room by entering in the sharing key or meeting ID.

: Share your screen in a Zoom Room by entering in the sharing key or meeting ID. Date and time with background image: To change the background image, hover over the picture and click the camera icon.

Upcoming meeting: Displays the next meeting for the current day. Add a third-party calendar service if you want to sync upcoming meetings.

Zoom is supported on following Windows versions:

Windows 10

Note : For devices running Windows 10, they must run Windows 10 Home, Pro, or Enterprise. S Mode is not supported.

: For devices running Windows 10, they must run Windows 10 Home, Pro, or Enterprise. S Mode is not supported. Windows 8 or 8.1

Windows 7

Windows Vista with SP1 or later

Windows XP with SP3 or later

Processor and RAM requirements:

Zoom app recommends Dual Core 2Ghz or Higher (i3/i5/i7 or AMD equivalent) processor and 4GB of RAM. However, dual core and single core processor PCs will have limited functionality.

The Zoom app client will download automatically when you start or join your first Zoom meeting, and you can also manually download it here.