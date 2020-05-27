It’s now widely believed that Microsoft will release Windows 10 Version 2004, a.k.a Windows 10 May 2020 Update to the general public tomorrow and that means we’re less than 24 hours away from the roll-out. It also means that the new major Windows 10 update isn’t officially available for the general public.

The easiest way to test the new Windows 10 update is by becoming a Windows Insider, but if you’re one of those who don’t want to become an Insider, you can still install Windows 10 Version 2004 before it becomes publicly available.

Now, courtesy of HTNovo, you can now download the Media Creation Tool for Windows 10 Version 2004. All you have to do is download the MCT(Media Creation Tool) from this link, install the tool, and then follow the required steps to install the update.

However, the official MCT page doesn’t offer the Windows 10 Version 2004 just yet. So, if you’re planning to download it from the official MCT download page, you’re out of luck.

Windows 10 May 2020 Update includes a number of new features that include Windows Subsystem for Linux 2 (WSL2), the new Cortana app, Notepad improvements, and many more. The update also comes with lots of improvements.