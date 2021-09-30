Earlier this month, OPPO revealed ColorOS 12, promising tons of new features and UI refreshments. Apart from new features, the updated OS has tons of exciting wallpapers that look stunning even on non-Oppo smartphones. What’s even more exciting is that you can now download all the stock wallpapers of the new OS right now.

Popular tipster Ice universe has shared a Gdrive link, clicking on which will give you access to all the latest stock wallpapers of the ColorOS 12. This effectively means you’ll be able to download these on your non-Oppo phones and set your favorite one as wallpaper. You can click here to download the ColorOS 12 wallpapers here.

Gallery

Meanwhile, OPPO is all set to introduce a plethora of new features and UI changes to Android 12-based ColorOS 12. The upcoming new features include refreshed UI, new AR emojis called Omoji, a revamped smart slider, the ability to use your phone from your PC, all the privacy features of Android 12.

The public beta of ColorOS 12 will start arriving in October in China. Rumor has it that the OPPO Find X3 series will get the taste of the new version of the OS first.