Samsung is set to release the Samsung Galaxy S22 in around 3 weeks, but if you want a taste of the new device on your existing handset, you can now download the full collection of unique wallpapers for the handset now.

The wallpaper, which has been published by XDA-Dev, includes full-resolution copies of the live wallpapers, static wallpapers, and DeX mode wallpapers.

The images are available in their full 2340×2340 resolution, in both WEBP and JPG format and can be set as part of your lock-screen animation on Samsung phones.

You can download the collection here.