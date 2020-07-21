OnePlus has officially announced the OnePlus Nord, a smartphone that’s a lot cheaper than the OnePlus 8 series. OnePlus Nord does offer great features, some of which you’ll find in flagship tier smartphone like OnePlus 8 Pro, even though its price is half of what OnePlus 8 Pro costs. It’s not just features that are of premium quality — OnePlus Nord offers some great stock wallpapers.

But it’s not just Nord users that will be able to enjoy those wallpapers. If you don’t want to upgrade to the latest Nord smartphone but want gorgeous OnePlus stock wallpapers on your smartphone, you’re in luck! You can now download the OnePlus Nord stock wallpapers on your smartphone. Further, you can OnePlus Nord live wallpapers if that’s what you like.

OnePlus Nord stock wallpaper download link | OnePlus Nord live wallpaper download link

The smartphone is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 765G SoC which is paired with 8/12 GB of LPDDR4 RAM. The phone will also have 64/128/256 GB of storage. OnePlus has also added a great 6.44-inch FHD+ AMOLED display that supports 90Hz refresh rate. It also has an in-display fingerprint scanner and the whole thing is protected by Gorilla Glass 5. For the camera, OnePlus has added a 48 MP primary sensor with OIS, an 8 MP 118-degrees ultra-wide lens, a 5 MP macro lens and a 2 MP depth sensor. On the front, Nord has a dual-camera setup with a 32 MP selfie camera and an 8 MP 105-degree ultra-wide camera. Lastly, OnePlus has included a 4115 mAh battery and it supports 30W fast charging. The new OnePlus handset will come with OxygenOS 10 which is based on Android 10.

It will be launching in India and Europe. In India, the phone will be available on Amazon and OnePlus’s website/experience stores. The base 6/64 GB variant is priced at 24,999 INR but will be available starting in September. Apart from that, OnePlus has 8/128 GB and 12/256 GB variants priced at 27,999 INR and 29,999 INR respectively. These will be available starting 4th August. In Europe, the OnePlus Nord will start at €399 for the base 8/128 GB variant. The 6/64 GB variant will be exclusive to India.

via 9to5google