It’s not often that we see stock wallpapers of yet-to-be-launched smartphones surfacing online. However, there is always an exception.

The stock wallpapers of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series are likely to become fully available even before the launch event. Thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal, we already have one high-quality stock wallpaper of OnePlus 8 and you can download that right now. The tipster also promises to bring more stock wallpapers soon.

If you are not planning to upgrade to OnePlus 8, downloading stock wallpapers and set it as the wallpaper of your smartphone can be a way to make your smartphone look like the OnePlus 8 — at least from the front.

If you want to download and set stock wallpapers of OnePlus 8 as your smartphone wallpaper, you can visit this link.

OnePlus 8 will come with at least four to five high-quality wallpapers, and that means you’ll get more stock wallpapers in the coming days — as mentioned above, it’s likely that you’ll be able to download all stock wallpapers of OnePlus 8 series before the launch event.

We will, of course, update the article once more stock wallpapers surface online.