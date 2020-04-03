It’s not often that we see stock wallpapers of yet-to-be-launched smartphones surfacing online. However, there is always an exception.

The stock wallpapers of the upcoming OnePlus 8 series are likely to become fully available even before the launch event. Thanks to tipster Ishan Agarwal, we already have one high-quality stock wallpaper of OnePlus 8 and you can download that right now. The tipster also promises to bring more stock wallpapers soon.

Download high quality OnePlus 8 wallpapers 1

If you are not planning to upgrade to OnePlus 8, downloading stock wallpapers and set it as the wallpaper of your smartphone can be a way to make your smartphone look like the OnePlus 8 — at least from the front.

If you want to download and set stock wallpapers of OnePlus 8 as your smartphone wallpaper, you can visit this link.

OnePlus 8 will come with at least four to five high-quality wallpapers, and that means you’ll get more stock wallpapers in the coming days — as mentioned above, it’s likely that you’ll be able to download all stock wallpapers of OnePlus 8 series before the launch event.

We will, of course, update the article once more stock wallpapers surface online.

