Microsoft’s dream to offer the world an alternative to Google’s web solutions died on the day the company announced that it’d dump its own web platform to adopt Chromium, which pretty much all the web browsers, except Safari and Firefox, are built on. What is even worse is that no other web browser browsers managed to pose threat to Chrome, as a result of which Google’s web browser is arguably at the top of the list of apps that pretty much every user wants to install right after booting their computers for the first time.

In 2020, having a reliable web browser is a requirement, and no matter which part of the world you go to most people will choose Chrome as the most powerful as well as the most reliable web browser available right now. This makes Chrome even more important.

Installing the Chrome browser on your PC or Mac is a simple and easy thing to do, and there is more than one way to install it.

One of the popular ways to install Chrome is by going to the Official Google Chrome website. If you try to do it this way, the Google Chrome website will first ask you to download the Chrome stub application which is just over 1MB in terms of size. The stub application, in turn, will download yet another Chrome installer so that you can actually start downloading Chrome itself.

The aforementioned way to of installing Chrome is fairly simple and easy, one of the drawbacks is that, once you download and install Chrome on your computer by following the above steps, you won’t be able to use the same file on other computers — Google Chrome insists on re-downloading itself every time. That brings us to an alternative way of installing Google’s browser.

If you’ve limited access to the Internet, it may not be worth following the above steps as it’ll require you to download Chrome every time, thus consuming a lot of data. An intuitive alternative to this is downloading Chrome offline installer.

Downloading Chrome offline installer is even simpler and require just over 50MB data. Once you download the offline installer, you can use on as many computers as you want — it needs no further downloads to get it up and running. But before you get too excited and start searching for the offline installer on the web, you should always remember that downloading the offline installer from a random website can be dangerous and it could be that you don’t get the latest version of the Chrome. For the most recent version of the Chrome web browser offline installer, you can check the link here and download it directly from Google.

Google Chrome version 83 is what you should get as it’s the latest version of Chrome. Chrome v83 comes with multiple useful new features such as redesigned privacy and security settings on Desktop, a new puzzle icon for your extensions on your toolbar, enhanced safe browsing protection and secure DNS, the ability to block third party cookies in incognito mode. The new version of Chrome also a number of security fixes. You can download Google Chrome version 83 from the links.

Download Google Chrome v83.0.4103.97(32-bit) – 57.1MB | Download Google Chrome v83.0.4103.97(64-bit) – 58.1MB