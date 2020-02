Samsung finally announced its first-ever clamshell foldable smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip. The smartphone will be available in limited quantity in select markets that include the USA and Korea. While the newly launched Galaxy Z Flip isn’t as expensive as the Galaxy Fold, the $1,380 price tag is going to upset a lot of people.

Whatever the case may be, you can now download the Galaxy Z Flip wallpapers on your Android or iOS device. To download Galaxy Z Flip stock wallpapers on your smartphone, you can click here.

The Galaxy Z Flip features a 6.7-inch Infinity Flex Display that is protected by Samsung’s proprietary bendable Ultra Thin Glass (UTG). The display folds using the new Hideaway hinge and the Samsung’s custom-built UX enhances the folding experience.

Highlights of Galaxy Z Flip:

Do more – Hands-free – When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free.

– When Galaxy Z Flip unfolds, it can stay open at multiple angles, unlocking opportunities for selfies that show more of the world around you and expressive video chats with Google Duo – all hands-free. Flex mode – Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom.

– Samsung worked closely with Google to design Flex mode – a custom-built user experience for Galaxy Z Flip’s unique forward folding form factor. When the device is free-standing, the display automatically splits into two 4-inch screens so you can easily view images, contents or videos on the top half of the display, and control them on the bottom half. Easily watch and navigate YouTube – stream on the top while searching for other videos, reading descriptions and writing comments on the bottom. Game Changing Camera – Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best angle and enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding.

– Galaxy Z Flip literally stands on its own so that you can capture more, on-the-go – from timed group shots to vivid nighttime content. You can create content for your social media feeds from the best angle and enjoy video recording with a 16:9 ratio that’s perfect for uploads to social media platforms, hands-free – no tripod needed. Capture stunning Night Hyperlapse videos or vivid low light shots with Night mode – no flash needed. Just open your device and place it on a table. When closed, quickly capture one-handed high-quality selfies using the rear camera without unfolding. Notifications on Your Terms – Whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip.

– Whether Galaxy Z Flip is closed, standing upright or open, never miss a text, call or reminder. When closed, check the date, time and battery status at a glance on the cover display. Get real time notifications so you can easily answer a call without unfolding or respond to a text by simply tapping the notification and unfolding your Galaxy Z Flip. Multi-Active Window – Seamlessly multi-task with Multi-Active Window – simply open the Multi-Window Tray to drag and drop the apps you want to use. Scroll through an article on the latest fashion looks on the top half while shopping for your favorite pieces on the bottom.

via AllAboutSamsung