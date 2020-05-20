Microsoft bringing .NET Core and Mono/Xamarin together to create .NET MAUI

Yesterday, Microsoft made a major announcement for .NET developers. Until now, to create cross-platform apps, .NET developers generally use Xamarin. Microsoft is now introducing an even better way to develop cross-platform .NET apps. Meet .NET Multi-platform App UI (.NET MAUI), the evolution of the popular Xamarin.Forms toolkit. With .NET MAUI, Microsoft is unifying .NET Core and Mono/Xamarin.

.NET MAUI simplifies the choices for .NET developers, providing a single stack that supports all modern workloads: Android, iOS, macOS, and Windows.

Developers can take advantage of native features of each platform using a simple cross-platform API. Also, .NET MAUI simplifies the project structure into a single project to target multiple platforms.

.NET MAUI delivers:

One project targeting multiple platforms and devices

One location to manage resources such as fonts and images

Multi-targeting to organize your platform-specific code

Microsoft will start shipping .NET MAUI previews later this year. Microsoft is targeting general availability with .NET 6 in November of 2021. .NET MAUI will ship on the same 6 week cadence as Xamarin.Forms.

Source: Microsoft