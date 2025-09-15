DoorDash Not Working? A Guide to Fixing Common App Errors
When you are ready to order food, finding that the DoorDash app is not working can be a major inconvenience. Whether the app will not open, your payment fails, or you cannot see any restaurants, most issues are caused by a few common problems. This guide will walk you through the essential troubleshooting steps to get your order placed.
First Step: Check the DoorDash Server Status
Before you spend time checking your own device, find out if DoorDash is experiencing a system-wide outage. If their servers are down, no amount of troubleshooting on your end will work.
- Check Downdetector: Websites like Downdetector aggregate user reports in real-time, making it easy to see if others are having the same problem.
- Look at Social Media: The official DoorDash social media accounts often provide updates during major outages or periods of scheduled maintenance.
If a widespread issue is confirmed, your only option is to wait for DoorDash to resolve it. If no outage is reported, the problem is likely with your device or account.
Troubleshooting the DoorDash App
Most “not working” complaints are related to glitches within the mobile app itself. These troubleshooting steps can fix crashes, slow performance, and loading errors.
Force Close and Relaunch the App
The simplest fix for a temporary bug is to fully close and reopen the app. This resets its current state and can clear minor glitches.
- On iOS: Swipe up from the bottom of the screen (or double-press the Home button) and swipe the DoorDash app card up to close it.
- On Android: Open the recent apps screen and swipe the DoorDash app away to close it.
Update to the Latest Version
An outdated app can cause compatibility issues and bugs that have already been fixed in newer versions. Visit the Apple App Store or Google Play Store to see if an update for DoorDash is available.
Clear App Cache
The app’s cache stores temporary data to help it load faster, but this data can become corrupted over time.
- On Android: Navigate to
Settings > Apps > DoorDash > Storage & cacheand tap
Clear cache.
- On iOS: The best way to clear the cache is to go to
Settings > General > iPhone Storage > DoorDashand select
Offload App. This removes the app while saving your data. You can then reinstall it from the App Store.
Verify Internet Connection
DoorDash requires a stable internet connection to load restaurant menus, process orders, and track deliveries. If the app is stuck on a loading screen, your connection might be the problem. Try switching between Wi–Fi and cellular data to see if that resolves the issue.
Resolving Order and Payment Issues
Sometimes the app opens but you run into trouble when trying to place an order.
Payment Method Declined
If your payment fails, double-check that your credit card number, expiration date, and CVV are entered correctly. If they are, the issue may be with your bank. Trying a different payment method, like another card or PayPal, can often solve the problem.
Location Services Not Working
DoorDash needs access to your location to show you nearby restaurants. If you see an error about location or no restaurants appear, make sure you have enabled location permissions for the app in your phone’s settings under
Settings > Privacy > Location Services (iOS) or
Settings > Location > App permissions (Android).
When to Contact DoorDash Support
If you have tried all the steps above and are still unable to use the app or place an order, it is time to contact customer service. You can typically find a “Help” or “Support” section within the DoorDash app to report your issue directly.
By following these steps, you can diagnose and fix most problems you encounter with the DoorDash app. Checking the server status, troubleshooting the app itself, and verifying your payment and location settings will usually get the service working again so you can successfully place your order.
