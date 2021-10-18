Doorbuster Deal: HP Laptop with AMD Ryzen 5, 8GB RAM and Full HD display available for $399

HP laptop

If you are looking for an affordable laptop for your everyday computing, Walmart has a great deal for you. HP Laptop 15-ef2127wm with AMD Ryzen 5000 series processor, 8GB RAM and Full HD display is now available for just $399. For $399, you can get this laptop with the following configuration.

  • Operating system: Windows 10 Home
  • Processor: AMD Ryzen 5
  • Display: 15.6-inch diagonal FHD BrightView micro-edge WLED-backlit (1920 x 1080)
  • Memory: 8 GB DDR4-2400 SDRAM (1 x 8 GB)
  • Internal storage: 256 GB M.2 Solid State Drive
  • Battery life: Up to 8 hours and 15 minutes (mixed usage) Up to 7 hours (video playback) Up to 5 hours and 45 minutes (wireless streaming)
  • Wireless: Realtek 802.11b/g/n/ac (2×2) Bluetooth 4.2 combo (MU-MIMO supported)
  • Camera: HP Wide Vision HD Camera with integrated dual array digital microphone Product weight: 4.20 lbs
  • This item was manufactured in 2021

You can find the deal here at Walmart.

