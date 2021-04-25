Doorbuster deal: HP Laptop 15t with 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and FHD touch display for just $610

If you are looking for a budget laptop that will offer a superior performance, check out this new deal from HP in the US. The HP Laptop – 15t-dy200 with 11th Gen Intel Core i7, 16GB RAM and FHD touch display is available for just $610. For this price, you will also get 256 GB Intel SSD + 16 GB Intel Optane memory and Intel Wi-Fi 6 AX 201 (2×2) and Bluetooth 5 combo (Supporting Gigabit file transfer speeds).

Windows 10 Home 64

11th Gen Intel Core i7 processor

Intel Iris Xe Graphics

16 GB memory; 256 GB SSD storage

15.6″ diagonal HD touch display

Find the deal here from HP.