Doomguy is back to kick some demonic butt as Doom Eternal officially launches on Windows, PlayStation 4, Google Stadia, and Xbox One today!

Some people have even been lucky enough to get a physical copy of the game early, as several high street retailers opted to push the launch date forwards to March 19th to help with coronavirus concerns around social distancing.

If you digitally pre-ordered and pre-loaded the game, you should be able to jump right in. Stadia users will also be able to just pick up a controller and go.

Still on the fence about whether you want to get Doom Eternal? You can always check out our official MSPoweruser review, where we gave the game a lovely 9.5, calling it “hectic, hellish, and horrendously enjoyable” and saying that “Doom Eternal is the true return of id Software’s iconic first-person shooter series.”

Hell’s armies have invaded Earth. Become the Slayer in an epic single-player campaign to conquer demons across dimensions and stop the final destruction of humanity. The Only Thing they Fear… Is You. Experience the ultimate combination of speed and power in DOOM Eternal – the next leap in push-forward, first-person combat. Slayer Threat Level At Maximum Armed with a shoulder-mounted flamethrower, retractable wrist-mounted blade, upgraded guns and mods, and abilities, you’re faster, stronger, and more versatile than ever. Unholy Trinity Take what you need from your enemies: Glory kill for extra health, incinerate for armor, and chainsaw demons to stock up on ammo to become the ultimate demon-slayer. Enter Battlemode A new 2 versus 1 multiplayer experience. A fully-armed DOOM Slayer faces off against two player-controlled demons, fighting it out in a best-of-five round match of intense first-person combat.

Doom Eternal retails for £49.99/$59.99 and you can pick it up for yourself on your preferred platform by following the appropriate link below.

If you’re playing on Google Stadia, just navigate over to the Stadia Store and you should be able to find the game listed there.

There’s also a Nintendo Switch version of Doom Eternal coming sometime in the future, for those who prefer Nintendo’s console. For now, Switch players can buy Animal Crossing: New Horizons, which launches on the Switch today.