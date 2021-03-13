The long-anticipated DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods – Part Two teaser trailer has leaked, ahead of its official March 15th release.

The trailer was supposedly uploaded by Bethesda Italy before being quickly set to private. Not before users could download the trailer and snag it for themselves, however.

The 23-second teaser trailer has since been uploaded to the r/doom subreddit so you can watch it for yourself before the official release here.

The full trailer is set to drop on March 17th, so there won’t be all too long to wait after its official teaser.

As you might expect, the teaser trailer before the real thing doesn’t show off all too much, but being DOOM, it is of course, brilliantly badass.

If the leaked teaser trailer isn’t quite enough for you, the DOOM Twitter account also showed off some swanky cover art to feast your eyeballs on.