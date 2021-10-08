One of Netflix’s biggest issues is users spending 90 seconds looking for something to watch on their service, not finding it and then giving up.

The company has been trying to address this with its new Play Something feature, introduced earlier this year, which will automatically try and find you something that matches your taste from the company’s massive portfolio of movies and TV.

That feature, which is already available on the web, has now come to Android and smart TVs.

The feature is being tested on iOS and may arrive there in a few months.

Netflix also added a Downloads for You feature to iOS, which will automatically download programming based on your viewing history to ensure you have a steady supply of entertainment when travelling.

The new features should be available right now.

via the verge