This year Samsung decided to throw their fate in with Google and abandon their own Tizen smartwatch operating system in favour of a blend of Android Wear and the Tizen UI called “Wear OS Powered by Samsung.”

Previous versions of the Samsung Galaxy Watch supported the iPhone via the iOS Galaxy Gear app. It turns out Samsung’s newest smartwatch only supports Android 6.0 handsets and above.

The news was confirmed by CNET who confirmed that Samsung had no immediate plans to bring iOS support to the Galaxy Watch4.

It seems likely the move was part of the price for joining forces so closely with Google, and it is likely to have limited impact given how iPhone users automatically gravitate to the Apple Watch.

