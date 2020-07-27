September is going to be an exciting month, especially for Apple fans, as the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch a bunch of new products on September 8. The new products that Apple is expected to launch include the next Apple Watch, a new iPad, the AirPower charging wireless charging pad, and of course, the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.

And in the run-up to the iPhone 12 launch event, leaks about all the products, including Apple Watch, a new iPad, and the iPhone 12, are pouring in. And today, we have got the leaked the display module of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 display, courtesy of Digital Chat Station(via SeekDevice). The leaked display module suggests that the display of the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a notch, which will be similar to the iPhone 11 in terms of size. It also suggests that the front of the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone will use a full-screen design and that it’ll be great for “one-handed” use.

