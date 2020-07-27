September is going to be an exciting month, especially for Apple fans, as the Cupertino-based tech giant is planning to launch a bunch of new products on September 8. The new products that Apple is expected to launch include the next Apple Watch, a new iPad, the AirPower charging wireless charging pad, and of course, the much-awaited iPhone 12 series.
And in the run-up to the iPhone 12 launch event, leaks about all the products, including Apple Watch, a new iPad, and the iPhone 12, are pouring in. And today, we have got the leaked the display module of the 5.4-inch iPhone 12 display, courtesy of Digital Chat Station(via SeekDevice). The leaked display module suggests that the display of the 5.4-inch iPhone will have a notch, which will be similar to the iPhone 11 in terms of size. It also suggests that the front of the upcoming 5.4-inch iPhone will use a full-screen design and that it’ll be great for “one-handed” use.
The base model that is the iPhone 12 will feature a 5.4-inch display that has a screen resolution of 2340 x 1080 pixels and has a pixel density of 475 PPI, while the iPhone 12 Max will have a slightly bigger display — we’re talking a 6.1-inch panel with 2532 x 1170 pixels resolution and 460 PPI density.
The display of the iPhone 12 Pro will be exactly the same as that of the iPhone 12 Max in terms of screen size, screen resolutions, and pixel density. On the other hand, the top model that is the iPhone 12 Pro Max will feature a 6.7-inch display with a screen resolution of 2778 x 1284. The display of the top model will have a pixel density of 458 PPI. The iPhone 12 lineup will be equipped with Apple’s 5 nm-based A14 processor.
If you’re an iPhone user., are you planning to upgrade to iPhone 12? Let us know in the comments below.