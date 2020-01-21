Disney+ streaming service coming to Europe on March 24th

The Walt Disney Company’s Disney+ video streaming service was launched in the U.S. on November 12, 2019, at $6.99 a month. Disney+ included content from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic. In addition, it also had 25 original series and 10 original films this year.

Today, The Walt Disney Company announced that Disney+ streaming service will launch in the UK, Ireland, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, Austria, and Switzerland on March 24th. Disney+ will cost £5.99/€6.99 per month, or £59.99/€69.99 for an annual subscription. Disney+ will be available in Belgium, the Nordics, and Portugal in summer 2020.

Subscribers will be able to enjoy the Disney+ experience on nearly all major mobile and connected TV devices at launch, including gaming consoles, streaming media players, and smart TVs.

Source: Disney