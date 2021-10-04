Disney+ app now available for Windows PCs

The official Disney+ app is now available for download from Microsoft Store. With this app release, you will be able to enjoy Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars and National Geographic content in full fidelity from your Windows 10 or later PC.
Disney+ features:
- A premium ad-free experience
- Exclusive new Originals from the creators of Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and National Geographic
- Access to new releases, timeless classics and past seasons of your favorite TV shows
- GroupWatch, a way to watch Disney+ together, even when you’re apart
- The capacity to watch on four screens at once at no extra cost
You can download the app here from Microsoft Store for free.
via: WindowsblogItalia
