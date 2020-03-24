Disney+ app for Xbox One now available in 6 new countries

Back in November 2019, Disney+ app was made available for Xbox One users. However, it was available only in few countries. Today, Disney+ app’s availability was expanded to 6 new countries. Disney+ is now available in the UK, Ireland, Spain, Germany, Italy, and Switzerland. Disney+ will offer access to thousands of movies and TV series from Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, National Geographic, and more. From new releases to classics, plus tons of TV shows, and exclusive Originals, like The Mandalorian, there’s always something new to discover.

Disney+ features:

Endless access to classic movies and past seasons of your favorite series

Exclusive new Originals from master storytellers at Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, and Nat Geo

Unlimited downloads on up to 10 devices, so you can take Disney+ with you

Simultaneous streaming on up to 4 different devices

View select titles in stunning 4K UHD and HDR

Something for everyone, including dedicated Kids Profiles

You can download the app here from Microsoft Store.