Microsoft stopped bundling a Type cover with its Surface Pro devices a long ago, but as you have heard from pretty much every tech expert, Surface Pro without a Type Cover means you’re missing out on the opportunity to use the Surface Pro as a full-fledged laptop. In case you’re someone who’s using the Surace Pro as a tablet, now you have a good opportunity to make your Surface Pro behave like a laptop purchasing the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover at a discounted price.

Microsoft’s Surface Pro Signature Type Cover is now available at $119, down from $159.99 — that’s a straight $40.99 discount if you do the math.

Surface Pro Signature Type Cover features

Features a full mechanical keyset, backlit keys, and large trackpad for precise navigation and control

Slim and compact, yet performs like a traditional, full-size keyboard

Clicks in place instantly — use in combination with Surface Pro 7 kickstand for a best-in-class laptop experience anywhere.

Luxurious Alcantara material on select covers is soft and smooth, yet durable and stain resistant

Close to protect screen and conserve battery, or fold back completely for a take-anywhere tablet

You can buy Microsoft’s Surface Signature type cover at a discounted price here from Amazon. You can also buy the Surface Pro Signature Type Cover at a discounted price from Microsoft Store.