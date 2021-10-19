Differences between Google Pixel 6 and Google Pixel Pro

Google today announced the new Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro smartphones. Google Pixel 6 will only cost $599 while the Pixel 6 Pro will cost $899. For the $300 premium you pay for Google Pixel 6 Pro, you will get more battery, an extra camera and a large display. Find the details below.
- Pixel 6 has a matte black metal band that complements the expressive, versatile color options. Pixel 6 Pro was inspired by the finishes you see in luxury jewelry and watches. It’s made with a polished metal unibody and transitions into gorgeous curved glass in colors that complement the metallic frames.
- The main camera and ultra wide camera sensors are same in Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. But Pixel 6 Pro also has an amazing telephoto lens with 4x optical zoom and up to 20x zoom with an improved version of Pixel’s Super Res Zoom. There’s also an upgraded ultrawide front camera that records 4K video.
- Pixel 6 features a 6.4-inch 90Hz display while the Pixel 6 Pro features a 6.7-inch 120Hz LTPO display.
- Pixel 6 Pro comes with 12GB RAM for great performance and multitasking while the Pixel 6 only has 8GB RAM.
- Pixel 6 Pro comes with 5003 mAh battery while the Pixel 6 only packs 4614mAh battery.
Source: Google
