Dev Build 25309 introduces numerous new features, improvements in different Windows 11 areas

Dev Build 25309 will excite Insiders today as it offers several enhancements and features involving different areas of Windows 11. Some of the noteworthy content of the release includes an enhanced volume mixer in Quick Settings and improvements in File Explorer, graphics, and input. Here is a quick summary of what to expect from Build 25309:

Volume mixer experience in Quick Settings. Microsoft made some tweaks in the volume mixer in this build, giving users a “modern” way of customizing the audio of different apps. Insiders can also try the new keyboard shortcut (WIN + CTRL + V) to launch the volume mixer easily.

Touch keyboard settings. Microsoft is bringing back the touch keyboard settings with a new dropdown menu featuring three options to control whether tapping an edit control should launch the touch keyboard (“Never,” “When no keyboard attached,” “Always”).

Auto Color Management. ACM or the hardware accelerated system level color management is now coming to Insiders in the Dev Channel after being tested only on select qualifying and specially provisioned SDR displays in October last year. It can be activated by going to Settings > Display > Advanced display > Automatically manage color for apps. It is important to note, however, that the feature has certain requirements.

Voice access improvements. Microsoft also released these improvements in Windows 11 Preview Build 22621.1391 and 22624.1391 to Insiders in the Beta Channel. Here, the Redmond company introduced a redesigned in-app command help page and provided a bunch of new text selection and editing commands. Additionally, voice access is expanded to other English dialects, including English -UK, English – India, English – New Zealand, English – Canada, and English – Australia.

Badging on the Start menu. This one might not impress Insiders, but yes — Microsoft is “trying out” new ways how it will present its service on your Start menu. In this build, the company continues to test different designs or treatments of this Start menu badge that show an option for backing up your files using its cloud product. In addition to that, the test also includes a test for a new treatment of the personalized second-chance out-of-box experience (SCOOBE) screen.

Taskbar Search bar. Microsoft made some slight improvements in the look of the taskbar Search bar by making it lighter to help it stand out when Windows is set to a custom color mode.

File Explorer Windows App SDK version. This build gives Insiders a new “pizza” icon on the command bar, which signifies the Windows App SDK version of File Explorer and the switch from using WinUI 2 to WinUI 3.

Snap layouts. This build introduces new treatments for Snap layouts, which decreases the hover time required to invoke the flyout when the user mouse over the maximum/restore button in an app’s title bar. The improvements Microsoft made will also allow you to pull in the icon of the app window you are working in and adding a descriptive title.

Windows Spotlight. The different treatments being tried on Spotlight will be disabled due to some issues.

Simplified Chinese handwriting recognition engine improvement. The simplified Chinese handwriting recognition engine is now faster and more accurate.

Theme-aware widgets. Widgets will now follow the Windows theme (dark or light) by having a higher contrast ratio to make the details on the taskbar more visible.

New Setting control. Microsoft added a new option for choosing what happens when interacting with your PC’s physical power controls. It can be found on the Power & Battery page of Settings.