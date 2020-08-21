Every week, Bungie releases the Trials of Osiris for Destiny 2. The Trials of Osiris is a weekly competition that lasts from Friday to Tuesday. Gamers from around the globe compete with one another to get seven wins in a row, without a single loss. If you’re able to do this, you’re granted powerful rewards and some of the best gear in the game.

Every week, the rewards change. This week, they’re focused on weapons. You can take a look at all the gear below.

Three Wins: The Scholar legendary scout rifle

Five Wins: The Summoner legendary auto rifle

Seven Wins: Tomorrow’s Answer legendary rocket launcher

Flawless: Gauntlets of the Exile legendary armor

The Exile armor set offers a lot of perks, mostly increased Resilience if you look at the majority of drops that come from Trials of Osiris or redeeming tokens from Saint-14.

Destiny 2 has become quite an interesting game over the years, and has improved greatly. If you haven’t played it yet, be sure to check out the title on the Microsoft Store. The game has been discounted to around $21 during the Xbox Ultimate Game Sale, depending on whether you have an active Xbox Live Gold membership.