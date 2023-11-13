Destiny 2 gets Best Community Support nomination after recent Bungie layoffs of community managers

Destiny 2, a popular free-to-play FPS title from Washington-based video game studio Bungie, is nominated for Best Community Support at The Game Awards this year. Behind the backdoor, however, the news arrived not too long after recent Bungie layoffs.

Bungie has been forced to delay the release of Destiny 2’s upcoming expansion pack due to internal restructuring and layoffs that affected approximately 8% of the company’s workforce.

This decision was further complicated by the firing of several community and social media managers who played a crucial role in maintaining the game’s vibrant community.

working in games when you have high anxiety during a mass layoff trend (across the whole industry) is panicking at every new meeting invite like “is this the one where I lose everything” and that’s super fun ? — Liana Ruppert (@DirtyEffinHippy) October 30, 2023

The crossover title had previously amassed the most nominations after its release in 2017, including Best Action Game, Best Score, Best Audio Design, and Best Art Direction.

This year, Destiny 2 gets nominated alongside Baldur’s Gate 3 (Larian Studios), Cyberpunk 2077 (CD Projekt Red), Final Fantasy XIV (Square Enix), and No Man’s Sky (Hello Games).

Surprisingly, there is no Starfield for the Game of the Year. The highest-selling title in Bethesda’s history is — again — being left out of the picture, falling off in the race against the likes of Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom.