The Game Awards: How to vote for your favorite Game of the Year nominee

It’s that time of the year. The Game Awards’ nomination for the 2023 Game of the Year award is finally out, and six exceptional titles will be vying for the coveted trophy.

The prestigious lineup includes Alan Wake 2, Baldur’s Gate 3, Spider-Man 2, Resident Evil 4, Super Mario Bros. Wonder, and Zelda Tears of the Kingdom. The awards ceremony will be held on December 7, 2023, at the Peacock Theater in Los Angeles.

The joint force of Microsoft-owned Xbox, Bethesda, and Blizzard amassed a total of ten nominations, falling short just three less behind PlayStation Studio with the highly-anticipated SpiderMan 2. Both Alan Wake 2 and Baldur’s Gate 3 collect 8 nominations each, leading the pack as the most nominated games this year.

There are a lot of stories to unpack, basically. But, if you’re here to support your favorite game of the year, here’s how you can vote for it at The Game Awards.

How to cast your vote for your favorite Game of the Year nominee at The Game Awards

1. Head over to the Game of the Year’s nomination website.

2. Click on the nominee you want to vote for.

3. Complete the process by clicking one of the social media handles you want to sign up with.

4. You’re set to vote!

In a surprising turn of events, Destiny 2 has been nominated for the Best Community Support award at the Game Awards, despite the recent firing of several Bungie employees who were responsible for managing the game’s community.

So, what are your thoughts on this year’s lineup? A W or an L? Let us know in the comments!