Despite lockdown, Facebook wants to help keep the love alive with special app for couples

The coronavirus crisis is putting many relations of couples who are not cohabitating under stress, as in many places rules forbid contact with people outside your household.

Facebook’s NPE Team, who publishes experimental apps, may have just the solution, with an app called Tuned.

Designed only for couples, the app offers a private space where they can share private messages, build a digital scrapbook, exchange notes and even share Spotify music.

It features:

Private, scrapbook-style feed between just the two of you

Connect your Spotify account to share songs and playlists

Set your mood and see how your partner is feeling

Send photo snapshots, notes, cards, voice memos and more to show you care

Express yourself with custom stickers and reactions

The app is currently only available in USA and Canada, and only for iOS. It is also not clear if it will outlast your relationship, as the NPE Team has a reputation for killing their experiments.

Either way, share the love by downloading the app from the App Store here.

Via Engadget.com