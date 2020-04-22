Desperados 3 brings tactical cowboys to gamers in June

It’s taken ten years for the rootin’ tootin’ stealthy shooting cowboys of Desperados 3 to return to gamers, but fans of the old tactical series are close to commanding cowboys once again.

Published by THQ Nordic, the tactical Western will release on Xbox One, PlayStation 4, and PC on June 16th. Developed by Shadow Tactics: Blades of the Shogun’s Mimimi Games, we fully expect this to be an awesome tactical adventure.

THQ Nordic have released a commemorative trailer to mark the series’ long-awaited return. The trailer focusers of the protagonist of Desperados 3, John Cooper, as well as a few different aspects of the game’s smartypants gameplay.

In this long-awaited prequel to the beloved classic Desperados: Wanted Dead or Alive, John Cooper will join forces with the runaway bride Kate, the shady hitman Doc McCoy, the giant trapper Hector, and Isabelle, a mysterious lady from New Orleans. On Cooper’s quest for redemption, his adventures lead him and his gang from rural towns, over swamps and riverbanks, and finally to a dramatic showdown worthy of Wild West legends.

Desperados 3 also has a pretty snazzy Collector’s Edition for all platforms. The Collector’s Edition is now available for preorder for € 109.99 / $ 109.99 / £ 99.99 (PC) and € 119.99 / $ 119.99 / £ 109.99 (PlayStation 4 and Xbox One). The Desperados III Collector’s Edition contains the following:

– 5x 6-inch figurines

– A music box, playing a piece of the soundtrack

– Official Artbook

– Official Soundtrack on CD

– The Desperados III Season Pass including 3 new missions, coming in 2020

– 8x Postcards

– The game itself

– All packed in a large premium box!