Toby Fox has made a surprise announcement, that Deltarune Chapter 2 is releasing tomorrow, Friday the 17th of September at 8 PM Eastern time.

After releasing Deltarune: Chapter 1 in late October of 2018, Toby Fox has been keeping quiet about the second chapter to his Undertale follow up, but all that has changed with a recent Twitter video.

Rather than steadily letting the hype train build up steam across teasers, leaks, and trailers, Toby Fox has let Deltarune Chapter 2 explode onto the scene, with the release date announced for the day after the announcement video itself.

It’s important to note however that only the release date for Mac and PC has been announced so far, so players on the Nintendo Switch or PlayStation 4 will still have to wait a little while longer before diving back into the story of Deltarune.

While the short thirty-second trailer doesn’t give away much about Deltarune Chapter 2, it doesn’t really matter as the game is launching tomorrow, so hopefully, you can stand waiting for just a few more hours.