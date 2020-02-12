Dell’s Presidents Day Sale includes great deals on XPS and Inspiron laptops, monitors and more

Early this week, Dell started its Presidents’ Day Sale that will allow you to save big on personal, business and gaming PCs, monitors and other electronics. There are some great deals in this sale. For example, you can save $400 on the popular Dell XPS 13 laptop, $750 off Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop and $1500 discount on Samsung 75″ QLED Q60 Series 4K TV.
Find some of the deals that are available below.
Top Dell Consumer and Gaming Deals:
|Starts Feb. 10 at 7 AM CT
|Dell XPS 13 – i7|16|512|UHD Touch|White
|Save $400
|Final Price $1,449.99
|Doorbuster starts Feb. 10 at 10 AM CT
|Alienware Aurora Gaming Desktop – i7k/16 /512/2080S/white/LC
|Save $510
|Final Price $1,599.99
|Doorbuster starts Feb. 11 at 10 AM CT
|Alienware m15 Gaming Laptop –
i7 CFL-R|32|512|2060|144hz
|Save $750
|Final Price $1,349.99
|Doorbuster starts Feb. 12 at 10 AM CT (early access customers) & Feb. 17 at 1 PM CT
|Dell XPS 13 – i5|8|256|FHD NT
|Save $400
|Final Price $799.99
|Doorbuster starts Feb. 17 at 1 PM CT
|Dell XPS Desktop Special Edition – i7k|16|256 + 2 | 2060
|Save $550
|Final Price $1,299.99
Top Dell Small Business Deals:
|Doorbuster
starts Feb. 17 at 10 AM CT
|Dell Vostro 15 5000 Laptop –
i5-10210U|8GB|256SSD|CML-U UHD|FHD
|Save $522.43
|Final Price $619
|Starts Feb. 10 at 7 AM CT through Feb. 19 at 7 AM CT
|Dell Vostro 5000 Desktop – i7-9700|8GB|256SSD|730|Win10Pro
|Save $566.71
|Final Price $789
|Doorbuster
starts Feb. 10 at 10 AM CT (DFS Pre-sale offer)
|Dell Latitude 14 3400 Laptop – i5-8265U|8GB|500GB|HD NT|Win10 Pro
|Save $431
|Final Price $639
|Starts Feb. 17 at 7 AM CT through Feb. 23
|Dell Precision 5540 Laptop – i7-9750H|16GB|256SSD|Win10Pro
|Save $970
|Final Price $1569
|Starts Feb. 10 at 7 AM CT through Feb. 19
|Dell PowerEdge T340 Tower Server –
Intel® Celeron G4900 | 8GB | 1TB | No OS | 1YR
|Save $497
|Final Price $679
Top Electronics & Accessories Deals:
|Starts Feb. 10 at 7 AM CT
|LG 75″ LED 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV 75UM7570PUD + $200 Dell Promo eGift Card
|Save $600
|Final Price $999.00
|Doorbuster starts Feb. 10 at 10 AM CT (early access) & Feb. 13 at 10 AM CT
|Dell 24 Monitor: SE2417HGX
|Save $120
|Final Price $99.99
|Doorbuster starts Feb. 10 at 10 AM CT (early access) & Feb. 13 at 10 AM CT
|Alienware 25 Gaming Monitor: AW2518HF
|Save $220
|Final Price $279.99
|Small Business doorbuster starts Feb. 13 at 10 AM CT
|Dell UltraSharp 27 4K Monitor – U2718Q + $150 GC
|Save $170
|Final Price $449.99
|Starts Feb. 17 at 7 AM CT
|Samsung 75″ QLED Q60 Series 4K Ultra HD HDR Smart TV QN75Q60RAFXZA
|Save $1,500
|Final Price $1,497.99
Find the deals here at Dell.com.
