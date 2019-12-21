Dell’s new Latitude 7220EX tablet can be used in potentially explosive environments

Dell recently announced the new Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme tablet which can be used in potentially explosive environments. This military-grade armored tablet meets ATEX and IECEx certifications and it is drop-tested from up to 4 ft, temperature-tested from -20°F to 145°F and IP-65 rated for maximum protection against dust, dirt and water ingress.

This tablet features 11.6-inch display that supports 1000-nit brightness, which improves direct sunlight viewability, and also offers glove-touch support. It comes with Windows Hello compatible infrared camera for facial recognition and an optional next-generation fingerprint reader.

The Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme tablet is powered by 8th gen Intel Core i5 processor, 8GB RAM, 512GB SSD and Dell hot-swappable 34Whr battery. It also comes with 4G LTE and FirstNet network support for great connectivity.

Dell has a long, established history in the Oil & Gas, Chemicals, Manufacturing and Energy sectors – this will expand with the introduction of Latitude 7220EX Rugged Extreme. We speak with customers daily and know there is demand for this tablet as part of broader digital transformation projects around the world. – Dell commented on this tablet launch.

Source: Dell